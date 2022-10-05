Calls for more support for ‘off-grid’ Ceredigion homes

Last month, the Welsh Government announced a Fuel Support Scheme, which offers £200 for eligible households to meet the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis. However, with eligibility reliant on qualifying benefits, Mr Campbell expressed concerns that areas of Mid & West Wales may be disproportionately under-qualify for the fund, compared to more urban areas. Mr Campbell subsequently called on the First Minister to consider committing to a further support package to aid off-grid households in rural areas.