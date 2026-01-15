Calls have been made for stronger action to tackle homelessness in Wales.
The latest statistics show that 10,818 people were housed in temporary accommodation and 1,287 occurrences of homeless people placed into temporary accommodation in October 2025.
Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “These numbers have barely changed in over two years and homeless people are being let down by consecutive Welsh Governments.
“We must help these hidden victims of the cost-of-living crisis who have been ignored by those in Cardiff Bay for far too long.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats would build 30,000 new social homes for rent, ensuring that people on low incomes or with experience of homelessness can access a safe and secure home.”
