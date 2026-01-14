Charity Age Cymru Powys new team supports residents aged 65+ who may struggle with high energy bills, health conditions or fuel debt.
The team do home visits for those who may struggle using heating controls, offering advice and simple home improvements.
Alys, 65, in Machynlleth, said: “I was freezing at home before Age Cymru Powys helped me.
“Their officer sorted out my draughty windows and radiators – now it feels warm and cosy, and I’m not spending a fortune on my heating anymore.”
The Home Energy Officers will visit homes to:
· Assess your heating patterns, health needs, and home environment
· Install simple, effective energy-saving measures for you, such as draught excluders around doors and windows, radiator reflector panels, low-energy lighting, cold alarms
· Provide practical advice and useful guides on keeping warm and saving energy tailored to your needs
· Coordinate additional services to support you eg Cost-of-Living help or accessing new heating systems according to eligibility.
Gail Colbridge, Chief Officer of Age Cymru Powys, said: “Living in a cold home can increase the risk of respiratory issues, heart strain, falls, and affect mental health.
“Our team visits older residents to make sure they’re safe, warm, and well.”
Age Cymru Powys encourages older residents to get in touch now to book their home visit.
Family, friends, carers, and professionals can also refer others to the service.
Book a free Home Energy visit or make a referral by contacting:
Age Cymru Powys, Old Warehouse, Parker’s Lane, Newtown, Powys SY16 2LT
Call: 01686 623707
