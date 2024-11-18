Plaid Cymru is calling for a new Wales Bill that would grant Wales powers equal to those of Scotland.
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP are urging Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP to create “a Wales Bill based on the premise of parity of powers with Scotland.”
The Plaid politicians also pressed the case for scrapping the Barnett Formula and introducing a fair funding model which funds Wales according to need, not population.
Mr ap Iorwerth said that “Wales deserves its fair share”, and said that his party’s call for parity with Scotland was “about securing the powers needed to truly improve the lives of people who live here.”