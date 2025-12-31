A EuroMillions ticket was purchased in Powys, winning the 12 December prize draw.
Purchased in a National Lottery retailer, the single ticket matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star (07, 25, 30, 37, 41 - Lucky Stars 05 and 11).
The winner is entitled to £112,091 prize money.
The win has so far been unclaimed, but the lucky person only has until 10 June 2026 to claim their prize.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “What a way to end 2025 by winning a six-figure sum on EuroMillions.
“Were you in and around Powys in the week leading up to the 12 December draw?
“Maybe it isn’t even a local winner – did you visit the area for the day in the run up to Christmas – perhaps visiting family and friends and played EuroMillions – did you return home and stash your ticket somewhere safe?
“If this sounds familiar, have a real think about where this mystery ticket could be, as I want nothing more than to unite our winner with their prize money!”
The winner was one of three UK winners to claim £112,091 each.
With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.
Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].
