Divest Cymru together with North West Wales Action Group, Global Climate Justice Group, PSC Cymru and other local campaign groups across Wales have joined forces to call on the Senedd Petitions Committee to back an urgent summit on ethical and sustainable public pensions investment in Wales.
The petition, titled “Convene a summit to accelerate sustainable and ethical investment by public sector pensions”, was created alongside a Welsh Pension Partnership (WPP) meeting in Swansea in March, where civil society groups held a peaceful protest led by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Divest Gwynedd, XR Cymru, the Global Climate Justice Group and others.
Campaigners are now urging members of the Petitions Committee to kickstart a short, focused piece of work to help scope and shape the summit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.