Over £44m is being awarded to projects to support key priorities in education in Wales, focusing on areas including literacy, numeracy and science over the next three years.
Grants have been awarded to a range of organisations from the third and public sector, universities, and private companies to give schools and settings the expertise, training and materials they need.
As part of the £44m the Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle launched a new call for further grant proposals, inviting applications of up to £11.9 million to fund projects in digital, maths skills and literacy.
Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said: “This is a huge investment in high-quality, nationally consistent support for all our schools.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.