CALLS are being made for under 25s in Wales to be given free bus travel.
Earlier today (26 October), the Welsh Liberal Democrats backed calls from the Welsh Youth Parliament to provide free bus travel to young people in Wales.
According to a report from the WYP, the main obstacle to more young people using buses and trains was the price of fares.
During the 2021 Senedd elections, one of the main flagship policies included in the Welsh Lib Dems manifesto was a promise to provide free bus travel to under-25’s in Wales by 2025.
Commenting, Jane Dodds, MS for mid and west Wales and Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “We as a party are as adamant as ever that our young people deserve the very best. Which is why we are once again calling for universal free bus travel for under-25’s across Wales.
"We want to give our young people the very best opportunities in life, and we believe that by providing free travel, we are giving the next generation the support they need to succeed.
"If we are being serious about cutting down on carbon emissions by getting more people to use public transport, then we must ensure that it is affordable and worthwhile for everyone.
"We also believe in protecting the concessionary pass for those aged 60 and over, no one should be priced out of travelling within their own country."