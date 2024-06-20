Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to commit towards improving gambling support services in Wales.
According to a recent study, an estimated 120,000 people in Wales are experiencing or are at risk of gambling-related harm.
The study also found that many individuals facing gambling harms were unaware of available support services, with no dedicated clinics available through the NHS in Wales.
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “The scourge of gambling addiction sadly remains a grave public health issue here in Wales, ravaging the lives of countless individuals and their families.
“We urgently need the Welsh Government to commit towards increasing funding for frontline gambling support services across Wales.”