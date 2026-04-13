A museum dedicated to the history of Lampeter is to reopen this week for the summer season.
Cymdeithas Hanes Llambed has announced the opening of the Lampeter Town Museum on Thursday, 16 April and will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, throughout the Summer Season between 11am and 3pm.
New displays include tradesmen's tools, local opticians, agricultural implements, local printers and stationers and the launch of the 180th Anniversary of the founding of Lampeter Agricultural Society, amongst many other items of interest.
All are welcome, but larger groups are asked to contact 01570 422769 in order to arrange a visit. Croeso mawr i pawb.
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