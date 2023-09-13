"I’m also confident that once it’s there, and people get used to it, people will find the advantages of it just as other changes in the fields of road transport – the breathalyser, seatbelt wearing, adverse speed limits – controversial in their time, are now completely accepted. It was a commitment in Labour’s manifesto; it was in front of people in Wales when they cast their votes. Politicians are very often criticised for not keeping their promises and this is a promise that we will be keeping here in Wales.”