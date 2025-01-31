Cash-strapped sixth-forms and colleges are under great pressure to compete with each other for funding, putting their own interests before those of learners, a committee has heard.
The Senedd’s education committee launched an inquiry on routes into post-16 education and training in Wales, taking evidence on 29 January.
Ioan Rhys Jones, general secretary of Undeb Cenedlaethol Athrawon Cymru, raised concerns about unhealthy competition distorting the post-16 system.
In written evidence, Mr Jones said: “Institutions are 'competing' for learners and the future of some courses is at stake due to a lack of learners.
“As such, institutions are very keen to attract learners to their institutions, getting learners to study courses is vital in order to retain staff and the courses themselves.”