Members heard the main changes since quarter one were: Finance & Procurement – underspend has increased by a further £720,000; Porth Cynnal – overspend increased from £1.8m to £2.9m; Schools & Lifelong Learning – a £373,000 underspend is now being reported; and a one-off backdated grant which will be partly treated corporately (£0.5m) under the Leadership Group budget, to assist with the in-year financial position.