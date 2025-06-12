Councillors in Ceredigion have unanimously backed a motion opposing changes to stroke services at Bronglais Hospital.
Meeting in Aberaeron on Thursday, councillors backed a motion proposed by Aberystwyth councillor and deputy leader, Alun Williams, calling on Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure that residents of Ceredigion and mid Wales receive the same standard of stroke care as those in other parts of the board’s area.
The health board has launched a consultation into proposals to turn the stroke unit at Bronglais into a “treat and transfer” model, which would see stroke services moved nearly 70 miles to Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli.
Such a change would significantly reduce local provision, forcing patients and their families to travel long distances—up to four hours by public transport—for essential care or to visit loved ones.
Cllr Alun Williams said: “Bronglais may be on the geographical edge of the Hywel Dda Health Board area, but it is central to the lives of people across Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd. “We must take an extremely critical view of any proposals that threaten local access to essential healthcare.”
In the meeting, he added: “If you look at a map, Bronglais is only key hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor and between here and the border, serving a huge swathe of land in central Wales.
“Bronglais is absolutely pivotal to the Welsh healthcare system.
“The time has come for Ceredigion council to stand up.”
The motion was backed by Cllr Eryl Evans, who said: “Public transport in this region is already inadequate.
“Moving stroke services to Llanelli would only worsen health inequalities in rural Wales.
“A journey from Aberystwyth to Llanelli takes around two hours by car or nearly four hours by public transport.
“We cannot expect families to travel such distances daily to visit loved ones. Regular contact with family can be vital to stroke patients’ recovery, but under these plans, it may become impossible.”
During the meeting, Cllr Catrin MS Davies spoke of how taking public transport from Eglwysfach to Llanelli would take in excess of four hours.
Cllr Keith Henson also shared a personal story of his father’s treatment at the stroke unit at Bronglais, praising their efforts.
He added: “The health board and the Welsh Government need to remember that we all pay taxes up here and we deserve services.”
The motion was passed unanimously which also backs the local campaign group Protect Bronglais Services, which is working to safeguard the hospital’s future and has organised a public meeting on Friday, 20 June at 7pm in the Great Hall.
The group has also this week launched a petition, titled Protect full stroke services at Bronglais Hospital; prevent downgrade to Treat and Transfer.
The petition has in a matter of days secured nearly 2,500 names.
The Hywel Dda consultation will run until 31 August, with the results due to be discussed in November.
The health board said it “will consider what they have heard in consultation, as well as supporting evidence and data.”
