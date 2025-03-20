Ceredigion County Council will write to the UK Government calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to reverse a series of decisions on tax and benefit cuts that will have a “severe impact” on the county’s residents.
The full council passed a motion proposed by Cllr Wyn Evans and seconded by Clrr Rhodri Evans at a meeting on 20 March.
The motion said that Ceredigion County Council is “calling on the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves to re-consider and reverse the financial decisions they have made”, including the “energy allowance withdrawn for many of the elderly living in Ceredigion which will have a significant impact on their health and wellbeing, and who will struggle to heat their homes today and, in the future”.
The motion says that the “proposed changes to Inheritance Tax that the Chancellor is introducing are going to be detrimental to many Ceredigion farmers and businesses.”
“No changes should be made to the current systems, in terms of the Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR),” it said.
“The proposed double change to the National Insurance Tax of increasing the percentage payable, but also the lowering of the starting threshold at the same time should be reversed,” the motion added.
“This decision will have an adverse consequence on employment and a significant impact on the cost of running a business.”
Cllr Wyn Evans said the motion would “send a message” from Ceredigion to Westminster.
Cllr Rhodri Evans told members that the proposals from the UK chancellor would have a “negative impact” on people in Ceredigion.
“They need to re-think these,” he said.
Council leader Cllr Bryan Davies said that Ceredigion is “far from London” and that the UK Government “doesn’t understand” rural areas in Wales.
Cllr Elaine Evans told members that the winter fuel payment withdrawal decision was “unacceptable” and will “undoubtedly lead to a rise in fuel poverty in Ceredigion” and will leave to residents having to “choose between eating and heating next winter.”
“This decision will but untold pressure on pensioners.”
Cllr Meirion Davies said that inheritance tax changes were a “nail in the coffin” for farmers and young farmers will “suffer” because of the policy.
“The UK Government does not understand rural Wales,” he said.
“The rise in National Insurance will have a serious effect on businesses and emlpoyers here in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Gareth Lloyd said that “everyone in this chamber understands having to make difficult decisions when budgets are hard, but making decisions like these three decisions is completely against what they [the Labour Government] promised before the election.”
“There are other options available,” he said.
“These decisions will affect so many people.”
“We need a strong decision from us today to add our voices to get the decisions changed.”
Cllr Catrin MS Davies said the changes being implemented are “very detrimental” to Ceredigion residents.
Councillors unanimously backed the motion, and Ceredigion County Council will now write to Mr Starmer in a bid to get the decisions reversed.