Applications to a Ceredigion County Council committee to allow members to speak or vote on issues in which they registered an interest nearly tripled in 2023/24, a committee annual report shows.
The annual report of the council’s Ethics and Standards Committee shows that applications for dispensation on a range of issues rose to 41 in 2023/24, up from just 13 the year before.
All but one application was approved by committee members in the calendar year, with 11 granted dispensation to speak only and 29 allowed to speak and vote.
The other application was withdrawn.
The annual report shows that of 27 of the granted dispensations were for county councillors, while the other 13 were for town or community councillors.