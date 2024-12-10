A notice of motion before the Ceredigion County Council meeting of 12 December by Cllr Catrin M S Davies, seconded by Cllr Alun Williams says: “The Crown Estate owns 65 per cent of Wales’ riverbeds and beaches, as well as more than 50,000 acres of land – valued at over £603m. Proceeds from these go to the Crown Estate, funding the Royal Family and contributing to the UK Treasury.