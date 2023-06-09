CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has reiterated his support for unpaid carers during a parliamentary debate in Westminster today calling for greater financial and practical support.
New research released for Carers Week 2023 has found that:
• Half of the UK population have had some experience of providing unpaid care to an older or disabled or ill relative or friend.
• Nearly three quarters of people with experience of caring hadn’t identified themselves as unpaid carers – approximately 19 million across the UK.
• Nearly one third of people said that providing unpaid care had a negative impact on their health and wellbeing – approximately 8 million people across the UK.
There are over 7,000 unpaid carers in Ceredigion (10.5% of the population), and together they make a contribution in financial terms of £700 million per year.
Ben Lake MP is one of many cross-party MPs and charities calling for greater Government action in financial and practical support of carers. Earlier this week, Mr Lake also attended a parliamentary event in Westminster in support of Carers Week 2023.
Speaking after Thursday’s debate Ben Lake said: “In Ceredigion alone, our unpaid carers make a contribution worth some £700 million a year. That is an incredible contribution and, to be frank, it ensures that local health and social systems do not collapse under the rising demands they face.
“In a poll conducted earlier this year, some 84% of those asked thought that unpaid carers should receive additional financial support. There is clearly widespread public support for increasing the support given to unpaid carers. When we consider the £162 billion contribution that unpaid carers make every year just across England and Wales—£700 million in Ceredigion alone—it is high time we looked again at carer’s allowance and the direct financial support that they are given."
