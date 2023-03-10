Ceredigion Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) members Rachel Nicholas and Christine Evans got up at 3.00 am to catch the campaign coach from Fishguard. “As soon as we got on the coach it started to snow,” said Christine from Aberystwyth. “At one point the driver thought we would have to turn back. But we ploughed on and by the time we reached London the snow had turned to rain. We were greeted by a sea of purple brollies in Parliament Square.”