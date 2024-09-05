Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has signed a letter with a group of cross-party MPs and Peers calling for the widening of VAT relief for low carbon heating technologies.
Currently Energy Saving Materials (ESMs) status grants VAT relief to a limited range of low-carbon tech — predominately heat pumps.
The letter calls for this scope to widen and include other decarbonisation technologies, such as heat batteries.
Joining Mr Lake in signing the letter are other prominent parliamentarians Afzal Khan MP, Bob Blackman MP, Lord Storey, Lord Duncan of Springbank, Baroness Whitaker, Baroness Sheehan, Baroness Brown and Baroness Hayman.
An industry letter has also been sent, with signatures including Centrica New Business and Net Zero, OVO and Thermal Storage UK.