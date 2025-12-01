Concerns have been raised about the impact of public toilet closures across Wales.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor raised his concerns, warning that the loss of these essential facilities has had a profound effect on public health, local communities, and tourism.
Mr ap Gwynfor is calling on Welsh Government to review its approach and provide dedicated support for public toilet provision, recognising their vital role in promoting tourism, equality, and wellbeing.
Local groups have stepped up to fill the gap left by dwindling council budgets and Mr ap Gwynfor paid tribute to Fairbourne Amenities Trust, among others, who have worked tirelessly to raise funds to keep their local toilets open.
Many public toilets in Wales closed during lockdown and never reopened, particularly in rural areas.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “The lack of public toilets has significant implications for people’s health and therefore for the NHS.
“In the absence of public toilets, people are having to delay or hold in urine for longer than is good for them.
“This is especially dangerous for older people, people with disabilities, women, carers, and those with certain medical conditions.
“With increased risk of urinary tract infections, pelvic floor dysfunction, and in severe or chronic cases, back pressure effects on kidneys.
“There is also an equality implication as women are more likely to suffer than men.
“In Fairbourne, the community-run Fairbourne Amenities Trust have ensured that the public toilets there can remain open.
“Will the Cabinet Secretary look at these examples of best practice to allow other communities to receive the necessary support to take over and run public toilets as community enterprises.
“Should she wish, there is also an invitation for her to join me to see the Fairbourne Amenities Trust as well.”
Jane Hutt MS, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, welcomed the invitation.
