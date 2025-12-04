Secondary schools in Aberystwyth and Crymych have been named in the top three state schools in Wales in an influential new guide.
The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools have been revealed in the 33rd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026.
Ysgol Bro Preseli in Crymych ranked second in Wales – 263 overall in the UK – while Ysgol Penweddig in Aberystwyth tooke third spot in Wales with an overall UK ranking of 310.
Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide was published online at 7am on Friday, 5 December 5 and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, 7 December.
Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.
The guide includes a fully searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
As well as an assessment of academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same area, local authority or nationally.
Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, said:
“The educational landscape is testing – budget challenges, rising student mental health issues, special educational needs and an increasingly uncertain future. But there is also so much to celebrate from the dedication of teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to enrich their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is uplifting to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century, and instilling a lifelong love of learning.”
