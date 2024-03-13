Members of Ceredigion Youth Council have visited the Senedd to meet with Elin Jones MS to discuss key issues that are important to young people.
As part of Ceredigion Youth Council’s annual work programme, young people received an educational tour of the Senedd, before sitting down with the Llywydd to present a series of questions focusing on a variety of topics.
Aeron Dafydd, Ceredigion’s UK Youth Parliament Member for Ceredigion and Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil said: “It was a great opportunity to present and discuss key priority areas with Elin Jones at the Senedd recently.
“Several important topics were discussed and it was interesting to learn more about the work of the Welsh Assembly and what goes on at the Senedd.
“It’s vitally important that young people are given a platform to raise their voice, and this was a perfect opportunity to do just that.”
Ms Jones said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Ceredigion Youth Council to the Senedd for a tour and discussion.
“It’s always great to meet young people who have an interest in politics and the world around them.
“The discussion was broad and mature – ranging from transport, to education and specialised support for young people.”