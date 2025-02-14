A review of higher education in Wales should be “a collective effort” on the part of all those who care about staff, learners, and universities, an MS has said.
Plaid Cymru’s Education spokesperson Cefin Campbell has urged the Welsh Government to work cross party and with the sector to agree a sustainable future model, including three main strands.
Mr Campbell said that such a review should focus on the structural future of the Welsh universities network, financial support for students, and a future funding model for the sector.
“A wholesale review of Welsh university funding is both urgent and vital if we are to put the sector on a sustainable footing for the future,” he said.
“Such a review should be a collective effort on the part of all those who care about staff, learners and our educational institutions.
“The latest information based on university financial statements for 2023-24 show the sector reporting a deficit of around £70m.
“That is before taking into account more recent pressures such as National Insurance contributions.
“This is why a review of the sector is so important and why Plaid Cymru is urging the Welsh Government to work cross party and with higher education to agree a sustainable future model.
“By reporting back in the spring of 2026 it would equip the next Welsh government with a plan for positive change based on evidence and consensus.
“We would like to see this review focused on three main strands – the structural future of the Welsh universities network, financial support for students, and a future funding model for the sector.
“Students, their parents, lecturers and other university staff are waiting for us to act and nothing should be off the table.
“I hope the Welsh Government will respond positively to this proposal to secure the future of our educational institutions.”