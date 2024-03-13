The Welsh Liberal Democrats have demanded that the Welsh Government take action on school deficits.
According to the Welsh Local Government Association schools are facing inflationary pressures totalling £177 million this year, with most schools expecting to post deficits for 2024-25.
The funding crisis currently facing schools across Wales has created fresh concerns around a reduction in teaching quality, staff burn-out, and potential redundancies.
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “Faced with £177 million inflationary pressures, it should come as no surprise that many schools in Wales will be expected to post deficits.
“By failing to address this funding crisis in their final budget, the Welsh Government have potentially compromised the quality of education that our children receive.”