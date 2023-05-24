Cllr. Martyn Palfreman and Cllr. Edward Skinner, both representing the Hengoed ward said: “As local councillors, we understand there will be real concerns in Furnace and across the surrounding areas about these proposals. Local residents will rightly worry about the potential impact on the community such as extra pressure on local services. However, of equal concern is the fact that this would mean vulnerable people who have fled from danger in their home countries being forced to live in cramped conditions, not allowed to work or play a full role in society, as they wait for their asylum claims to be processed. There are no winners in this scenario. We will be monitoring local developments closely and would encourage anyone with specific concerns to contact us directly”.