The leader of the Conservative opposition was given a slap on the wrists after a committee found his “false” social media posts brought the Senedd into disrepute.
Andrew RT Davies was formally reprimanded by fellow Senedd members following an investigation into a tweet describing 20mph as a “blanket” policy.
Douglas Bain, the standards commissioner, concluded Mr Davies breached the code of conduct by continuing to use the term despite a ruling it was “imprecise and inaccurate”.
The Tory was found to have brought the Senedd into disrepute but cleared of breaking rules on honesty.
In his report, Mr Bain wrote: “When he posted the tweet the member knew – or ought to have known that – although it was not untruthful or dishonest, it was false.”