Conservative hopeful for the new Westminster seat of Ceredigion Preseli has officially launched his campaign, saying he will “bring a sense of hope and ambition back into politics”.
The new Ceredigion Preseli constituency joins parts of north Pembrokeshire – including Crymych and Maenclochog – with neighbouring Ceredigion.
The new constituency takes effect automatically from the next scheduled General Election, following a Westminster vote to cut the number of Welsh MPs from 40 to 32.
Candidates announced so far are Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake – who has represented Ceredigion in Westminster since 2017, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, formerly the MP for Ceredigion from 2005- 2017, and Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones.
The Welsh Conservatives recently selected their candidate Aled Thomas, a Pembrokeshire councillor, and he launched his campaign at the Moody Cow Farm Shop and Cafe in Llwyncelyn, near Aberaeron, where he told local members and supporters that he’s hoping to “bring a sense of hope and ambition back into politics”.
Mr Thomas is also a qualified agronomist and a partner in his family’s arable and livestock farm.
“It’s an honour to be able to represent the Ceredigion Preseli constituency at the next general election, and area that I hold dear to my heart,” he said.
“The people of Ceredigion deserve better, as Plaid Cymru, a party I once respected has now prioritised propping up Welsh Labour in the Senedd over the priorities of the people of Ceredigion.
“They have happily enabled them to introduce damaging policies such as the Sustainable Farming Scheme to the rural communities and businesses across Wales.
“I’m not afraid to speak up for the people of Ceredigion and North Pembrokeshire and make sure their voices are heard loud and clear on a council, Wales and national level.”
The enlarged Ceredigion constituency for the 2024 election will see the county take on a south boundary last used more than 25 years ago.
Ceredigion and Pembroke North was a constituency until 1997.
The current Conservative-held Preseli Pembrokeshire seat - occupied by Tory MP Stephen Crabb - is to disappear with Mr Crabb standing in the adjoining new seat of Mid and South Pembrokeshire.