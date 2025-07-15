The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on its new 10-year strategy to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, the first comprehensive long-term strategy of its kind in the UK.
This strategy, which will run from 2025 to 2035, represents a commitment to tackling child sexual abuse through a whole-system approach focused on prevention, protection, and support.
While other UK nations have implemented shorter-term action plans, Wales is the first to develop a decade-long strategic vision.
The strategy acknowledges that the scale and nature of child sexual abuse has evolved considerably in recent years, particularly in online spaces.
Research shows approximately 25,000 children in Wales experience some form of sexual abuse each year, yet only a fraction come to the attention of police or social services.
The strategy has been co-produced with adult victim-survivors, the NSPCC, the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, Barnardo’s, and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, ensuring it is grounded in lived experience and expert insight.
It is built around four strategic outcomes - Prevent child sexual abuse; Protect children affected by abuse; Support children and families to recover and Support adult victim-survivors to recover.
This strategy will also be key in further delivery on recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and builds upon work already undertaken under the previous National Action Plan.
Dawn Bowden, Minister for Children and Social Care, said: “We must do all we can to tackle the heinous crime of child sexual abuse.
“By developing the UK's first ten-year strategy in this area, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to protecting children and supporting survivors throughout their lives.
"The voices of people who have been affected by sexual abuse are central to this strategy and how it is delivered.
