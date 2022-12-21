CEREDIGION County Council was ordered to pay £500 and apologise to a woman over the way it handled a safeguarding concern she had raised about her father.
A Public Services Ombudsman for Wales report said that a woman, referred to in documents as Mrs X “complained about the way in which the Council had handled a safeguarding concern she had raised about her father, including in respect of record-keeping, decision-making and a failure to issue to her previously agreed information about case law relied upon and financial redress in recognition of her time and trouble in pursuing her complaint.”
The Ombudsman asked the council to provide Mrs X with an explanation of the application of the case law it was relying upon, together with £500 and an apology for the “failure to provide both the information and the previously agreed financial redress.”