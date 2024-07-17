A Bill to reform the local tax system in Wales has been passed by the Senedd.
The Local Government Finance (Wales) Bill, passed on 16 July, will increase how often the values of all non-domestic properties in Wales are updated, to once every three years while establishing a five yearly cycle of domestic property revaluations from April 2028 onwards.
It will also “provide more flexibility to fit future possible redesigns of the system,” the Welsh Government said.
Minister Rebecca Evans, said: “This is the first Welsh local government finance bill since devolution.
“It introduces important changes to the local tax system in Wales, reforming the system to make it more consistent, effective, and to give us flexibility in the future.”