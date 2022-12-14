A REQUEST to allow Ceredigion councillors an option to purchase a council-provided iPad as an additional device for them to carry out their duties has been denied, a committee has heard.
The Democratic Services Committee heard on 16 December that “the council already provides an ICT solution that meets the needs of a councillor under the guidance”, and that “providing an iPad to a councillor to use as an alternative device to access all services would have to be configured to meet the council’s security standards and would require additional budget”.
Ceredigion councillors are currently provided as part of their duties, a laptop, Microsoft Office 365 software and full security protection.
“This setup provides every councillor access to all the services they require to undertake their duties,” members heard.