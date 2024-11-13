Councils across Wales are calling for urgent investment in the upcoming Welsh Government Budget to help meet huge funding pressures in social care.
A Welsh Local Government Association survey of council budgets has identified £106m of in-year pressures in social services for 2024-25.
An additional £223m pressure is anticipated next year, representing 40 per cent of the overall pressure for local government (£559m) just to stand still.
The Welsh Local Government Association said it has written to the Welsh Government outlining the “severe outlook” for social services.
Councils warn that without further help, meeting care and support needs will become “increasingly difficult”, impacting NHS and health care service delivery with residents waiting longer for care in the community.