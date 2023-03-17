CEREDIGION County Council has appointed a new head of customer contact and ICT at a salary of more than £75,000.
During a special closed to the public meeting on 9 March, councillors interviewed shortlisted applicant for the Corporate Lead Officer: Customer Contact and ICT.
The council received a presentation and response to set questions from the applicants who had been shortlisted for appointment to the vacant post.
Following a vote, it was resolved of offer the post to Alan Morris, who accepted the position, minutes of the closed meeting outline.
Another vote saw the salary for the post offered at £75,165 - the first incremental point on the Corporate Lead Officer A1 pay scale.
Mr Morris will begin work in his corporate lead officer role on 1 April.