Councils in Wales have welcomed the increase in bus funding set out in the Welsh Government’s Final Budget, saying the uplift is essential to help sustain services at a time of rising operating costs and ahead of the move towards bus franchising.
The Final Budget includes an additional £6m in revenue funding and £10m in capital investment for bus services.
Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of the WLGA, said: “With the cost of running services continuing to rise, this uplift was vital to help councils sustain current service levels and maintain connectivity for communities across Wales.
“I want to thank the Cabinet Secretary, Ken Skates, for listening to bus stakeholders and recognising the importance of securing funding now as we move towards franchising.”
