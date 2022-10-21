Covid and staff shortages blamed for missed bin collections
Subscribe newsletter
STAFF shortages and a rise in Covid cases have been blamed for missed bin collections across Powys.
With a number of crew members testing positive for Covid-19, Powys County Council says it has been inevitable that there have been more missed and delayed collections, especially in the north of the county.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys says: “Staff shortages and covid outbreaks are still causing major disruption to the waste and recycling collections across the county. We understand that missed or delayed collections can be very frustrating to.
“We would like to thank our crews for their continued commitment and hard work and of course the residents for their understanding. Please be assured that we are working hard to keep the service going as effectively as possible and actively recruiting additional staff to help relieve the pressures on the current team.
“If you haven’t received a collection by 5pm on your normal day, please check online for details of when we will be returning to collect: www.powys.gov.uk/binday
“As a rule, we will try to return as quickly as possible to collect missed wheeled bins/purple sack collections, but recycling collections will probably be collected the following week. If this is the case, we will of course accept additional separated recycling left safely alongside your bins and containers on your next collection day.”
Residents are advised to keep an eye on the councils Powys Recycles social media pages and the council website for any updates to collection arrangements:
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |