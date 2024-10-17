Senedd members from across the political divide have reiterated calls for targets to tackle the scourge of child poverty after the Welsh Government published a “monitoring framework”.
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said a review, which was published alongside the child poverty strategy framework, makes the route clear – “no targets and therefore no change”.
The Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales told the Senedd it should be ashamed that 29 per cent of children are in poverty.
“We must do better,” she told members.
Pointing out that poverty targets are enshrined in Scottish law, she added: ”The Labour Welsh Government has no clear target on how to eradicate child poverty.
“If you actually believe your strategy will work then measure it … what are you afraid of?”
During a debate on the children’s commissioner’s 2023/24 annual report on 15 October, she urged Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap.
Ms Dodds told members: “Keir Starmer says we must ‘share the pain’ – if you’re a child in poverty, you’re already living in pain.”
Sioned Williams warned children’s rights are being undermined by poverty, accusing Labour of putting party interests before children.
Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary backed the children’s commissioner’s calls for clear targets and outcomes in the Welsh Government's child poverty strategy.
Ms Williams criticised Labour and the Tories over “unjust and damaging” policies, accusing Welsh ministers of being too cowardly to press party colleagues in London for change.
Conservative Gareth Davies said the report suggests the Welsh Government still has a steep climb ahead to make progress on child poverty.
“We have been ascending at a disappointing pace, unfortunately,” he warned.
“This is higher than both Scotland and Northern Ireland, but it’s more than three times higher than Denmark, Finland and Norway.”
The Vale of Clwyd MS raised the report’s warning that nearly half of Welsh children aged seven to 11 are worried about having enough to eat, “which is completely unacceptable”.
Responding to the debate, Jane Hutt said the Welsh Government’s strategy sets out the aim of mitigating the worst impacts of child poverty.