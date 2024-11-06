The UK Government will appoint a Crown Estate Commissioner to provide advice at board level on the conditions in Wales for the first time, it has been announced.
Their advice will further support the Commissioners’ existing role in ensuring Wales benefits from the drive for clean energy, following an agreement brokered by the Welsh Secretary.
An amendment to the Crown Estate Bill was accepted by the government at its Lords Report Stage on 5 November.
The Commissioner will be appointed through the Public Appointments process and include consultation with the Welsh Government.
The Commissioner will have “an additional responsibility” to provide advice on conditions in Wales, ensuring its voice is heard.
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has worked closely with the Treasury, The Crown Estate, members of the House of Lords and the Welsh Government to ensure this issue is addressed.
The Crown Estate plays a significant role in attracting international investment into Wales for energy projects such as Floating Offshore Wind in the Celtic Sea to deliver cleaner energy and better jobs.
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “This is a landmark step toward ensuring that Welsh prosperity is at the heart of the government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower.”