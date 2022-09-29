Cymdeithas concern over Ceredigion homes tax plan
LANGUAGE campaigners will express their concerns this weekend, claiming that Ceredigion County Council is not preparing to raise council tax on second homes.
Cymdeithas yr Iaith is to hold its Annual General Meeting in Aberystwyth this Saturday (8 October) and members will discuss a motion that praises Gwynedd Council for consulting on raising council tax on second homes to 300 per cent.
However, the motion also expresses concern that Ceredigion Council has not used its existing powers to raise the tax to 100 per cent.
Currently, Ceredigion Council only raises 25 per cent more council tax on second homes, which is less than the 100 per cent permitted by law in Wales since 2015.
From 2023, they will be allowed to raise it to 300 per cent.
But in order to do that the council will need to hold a public consultation before getting a decision from the full council meeting by the end of the year.
Jeff Smith, chair of the Ceredigion branch of Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: “It is very concerning that Ceredigion council has not made full use of these powers which they have had for the past seven years. At a time when we really need more money to invest in our public services, how can the council justify its lack of action?
“Gwynedd Council is clearly way ahead, and is investing more in housing for local people as a result.”
Cymdeithas’ research in 2019 showed that Gwynedd Council had raised £2.2 million in just one year for public services from its higher tax on second homes.
Jeff Smith added: “We are facing a housing crisis - and increasing the higher council tax to the highest possible level is one of a package of measures that Ceredigion needs to act on as soon as it can.
“Ceredigion is one of the counties that suffers most from the effect of second homes and lack of affordable housing, with a high proportion of the housing stock being second homes and house prices being around 10 times the local wage, so Ceredigion must act swiftly with all the powers they possess.”
Cymdeithas yr Iaith has accused the Welsh Government of dragging its feet as no guidance has been given to local authorities on the implementation of the new measures, nor an announcement about funding for that work.
Cymdeithas yr Iaith will discuss the motion at its General Meeting at 11am on Saturday 8 October at Canolfan Merched y Wawr in Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion County Council was approached for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication.
