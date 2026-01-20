A West Country-based restaurant chain will open a new site in Gwynedd.
Loungers plc is gearing up to take over Venu in Pwllheli.
The waterfront site will reopen as Morlo Lounge in the summer, creating around 30 jobs for local people.
Morlo Lounge will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.
The Loungers build and design team are set to transform the former Venu restaurant on Station Square in their unique style.
Ellie Gould, Regional Community Manager, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of Morlo Lounge.
“We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.
“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Pwllheli’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”
