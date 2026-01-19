Up to 20 new jobs will be available in Gwynedd when a 21-bedroom country house reopens this spring.
Dolgellau’s Dolserau Hall will reopen in March 2026.
The UK’s only walking holiday co-operative, HF Holidays, is behind the building’s rejuvenation, and has announced that its job application process is now live.
The reopening of the Welsh Victorian manor house, part of HF Holidays’ portfolio since 2012, will create a range of new employment opportunities in the region.
The recruitment drive is now underway, with HF Holidays seeking to build a dedicated local team to support the extended season and refreshed programme of holidays.
Roles currently being recruited include up to 15 Team Members to fill both full and part-time roles, one chef/cook, one sous chef, a kitchen porter, gardener and maintenance person.
HF Holidays say Team Members will play a key role in delivering the guest experience. Responsibilities include preparing guest rooms and public areas to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, serving breakfast and dinner in the dining room, and assisting with the preparation of picnic lunches. Team Members are at the heart of guest interactions, working together across departments to ensure guests feel cared for and well looked after throughout their stay.
The decision to revive Dolserau Hall follows a successful year for HF Holidays and increased interest in walking holidays. The property will undergo a light refurbishment of its public areas ahead of reopening, welcoming guests back with a refreshed programme of walking holidays and sightseeing breaks exploring the southern region of Snowdonia National Park.
From March 2026, Dolserau Hall will operate with an extended season through to November 2026 and also open during the festive season. There will also be an increased focus on solo travellers, with more rooms and dedicated breaks responding to growing demand. In 2025, HF Holidays recorded a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in solo travellers compared to 2024.
Car-free accessibility has also been improved to Dolserau Hall. Guests will benefit from new group transfers from local public transport hubs, thanks to a new partnership with Lloyds Coaches. The collaboration will also enable twin-centre walking holidays with a new group transfer to Longmynd Hotel, HF Holidays’ recently refurbished country house in the Shropshire Hills.
HF Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds said: “We’re looking to build a great local team to work in one of the UK’s most beautiful national parks. Working closely with our partners in the area, new recruits will play a vital role in creating welcoming, memorable experiences for our guests and we encourage enthusiastic, customer-focused people to apply.”
HF Holidays will be holding recruitment open days at the house from Monday 2-4 February, from 11am until 3pm for anyone who would like to find out more about the roles on offer and meet the management team.
Applications for all Dolserau Hall roles are now open.
For more information about HF Country House Dolserau Hall, visit www.hfholidays.co.uk.
For more information on becoming a Volunteer Walk Leader, please visit https://www.hfholidays.co.uk/lead-for-us
