A consultation on the voting system for Ceredigion County Council elections has come to an end, with a decision on whether to change how votes are calculated due later this year.
All councillors in Wales are currently elected using a simple majority system, known as first past the post (FPTP).
This is the system used for electing Members to the Town and Community Council, Welsh Government, the Police and Crime Commissioners and UK Parliament.
Ceredigion County Council, similarly to other councils in Wales, have been given the decision by the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 to decide whether they wish to remain with the current FPTP system or change to a system known as Single Transferable Vote (STV).
During a meeting of the council on 21 March, councillors resolved to undertake a public consultation on the possible change to the voting system for county council elections to the STV system.
The consultation closed on 6 September.
The results of the consultation will be compiled and put before council members for a final decision later this year.
If a decision is made to change to a STV voting system, this would only affect the voting system for Ceredigion County Council Members.