EDITORIAL: A good first step, but let’s close the loopholes

The second home epidemic has caused property prices in Ceredigion and Gwynedd to soar. ( Cambrian News )

Last week, the Welsh Government gave the green light for local authorities to be able to charge triple the regular property tax on second homes.

Effective from April 2023, councils can impose a 300 per cent levy on homes that are empty most of the year and on properties used for holiday rentals

As things stand right now, councils have the authority to impose a 100 per cent levy, and tripling that rate under the new measures is certainly a statement of intent that the government in Cardiff is determined to ensure that the communities across this region remain vibrant all-year round.

Simply put, there are too many villages and communities that struggle when the holidaymakers have packed, locked up, and returned home.

The second home epidemic has caused property prices across this region to soar. Our schools struggle to remain open when parents must move on, priced from owning in the places where they have grown up. Too many villages are empty in the winter months, and the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has only been exacerbated by the void caused by too many vacation homes sitting empty for months on end.

In part, part-time home owners with few permanent ties to our communities directly result in our health services being underfunded and under-provided for permanent whole-time residents.

Local authorities have been asking for the Welsh Government to deal with the issue of second homes, and now that Cardiff has granted these councils the financial powers to do so, our councils need to show leadership and act to protect those who live here all year round. Cardiff has also clarified the rules over when self-catering accommodation needs to be classified for business purposes to pay business taxes — and our tax authorities need to ensure that these rules are strictly adhered to, actively monitoring online booking sites and pro-actively dealing with tax evaders.

The package of measures provided by Cardiff will not alter this situation overnight. The problem evolved over years.