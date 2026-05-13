First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has today appointed his Cabinet which he has said will have a “relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales”.
Former Llywydd, Elin Jones, has been named as the Cabinet Member for Finance, with Mabon ap Gwynfor being named the Cabinet Member of Health and Care.
The First Minister said: “This Cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led.
“United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales.
“Our principles will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand.
“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”
The Welsh Government Cabinet in full:
First Minister – Rhun ap Iorwerth
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality – Sioned Williams
Cabinet Minister for Finance – Elin Jones
Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport – Heledd Fychan
Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness & the Constitution – Dafydd Trystan Davies
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care – Mabon ap Gwynfor
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy – Adam Price
Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language – Anna Brychan
Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability – Llyr Gruffydd
Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning – Siân Gwenllian
Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health – Nerys Evans
Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health – Delyth Jewell
Deputy Minister for Transport – Mark Hooper
Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education – Cefin Campbell
Counsel General Designate – Elfyn Llwyd
Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams added: “I am humbled to have been appointed Deputy First Minister by the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and I take on this role with a deep sense of purpose.
“This Government for all is committed to turning promise into immediate action for the people of Wales, with a clear focus on tackling the challenges facing every community.
“I am determined to take action on our priorities from day one, particularly rolling out our childcare offer and urgently tackling child poverty so that every child has the security and opportunity they deserve.”
Reacting to the Cabinet, Dan Thomas MS, Leader of Reform Wales, said: “The people of Wales need this Cabinet to deliver.
“Our NHS, our schools and our economy need urgent change, and while I may disagree with Plaid, we all need them to succeed.
“We will scrutinise their actions and work to ensure that their attention is on our public services and not Welsh independence.”
Elsewhere, Unison Cymru is urging NHS staff to write to new cabinet secretary for health and care Mabon ap Gwynfor calling on him to prioritise pay.
UNISON Cymru regional health committee chair Dawn Ward said: “Mabon ap Gwynfor must make pay a priority from day one and begin direct talks with unions to put things right.
“There’s real anger among NHS staff who feel let down yet again by the latest pay award. A 3.3% rise simply isn’t enough after years of falling pay.
“Staff are stretched to the limit, doing everything they can to care for patients. But when pay continues to fall behind the cost of living, it becomes harder to keep experienced workers in the NHS.”
UNISON Cymru head of health Tanya Bull said: “This is a critical moment for NHS Wales. Staff need immediate action from the new cabinet secretary, not more of the same.
“The current system has failed to deliver fair pay and leaves workers without a proper voice. Direct negotiations on pay are the only way to avoid strikes and start rebuilding trust.
“Without action on pay, the NHS will struggle to recruit and retain the staff needed to deliver safe, high-quality care for patients.”
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