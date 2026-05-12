Grants are available for community and voluntary groups in Gwynedd, but the closing date to apply is approaching.
Gwynedd Council is encouraging voluntary and community groups to apply for grants to support projects that improve the quality of life of the county’s residents and its communities.
With the closing date approaching, the council is reminding groups to send in their applications.
Capital and/or revenue grants are available through four different schemes:
The Community Support Fund offers Capital grants of up to £20,000 and/or Revenue grants of up to £10,000, to encourage communities to take a more proactive role in achieving these aims within their local areas.
This year over £200,000 of funding is available in the fund.
The Welsh Church Act Fund provides grants of up to £5,000 to registered charities only. A portion of the fund is also distributed to local eisteddfodau in Gwynedd, with each receiving £300.
The Emergency Food Aid Fund, funded by Welsh Government, offers Capital grants of up to £5,000 and/or Revenue grants of up to £4,000.
The aim of the fund is to support food and feeding projects, aimed at helping the increasing number of people facing food poverty.
The Warm Spaces Fund, also (funded by Welsh Government), offers grants of up to £2,000 to support vital venues across Gwynedd that provide a welcoming, safe and warm space that is open and inclusive to everyone.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: “Cist Gwynedd grants support a variety of projects which strengthen communities throughout the county. This is an opportunity for our residents to make a real difference in their own communities.”
The closing date for applications is 22 May.
For further information, call the Cist Gwynedd team on 01286 679870.
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