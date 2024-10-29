AS Britain prepares to learn what the Labour budget in 14 years will bring, local MP Ben Lake is calling for extra funding for Wales.
Rachel Reeves will deliver the budget on Wednesday.
THis evening, Plaid Cymru’s Treasury spokesperson, Ben Lake MP, has said that Labour’s Budget must deliver change. Mr Lake warns that anything short of substantial reforms will be a failure to meet the needs of Wales.
In addition to the £4 billion in rail funding, previously demanded by Labour in opposition, Lake is advocating for a two per cent tax on wealth over £10 million, arguing that such a measure could generate £24 billion annually for the UK while promoting social fairness.
He stressed the importance of empowering Wales to control its own resources, like the Crown Estate, to fuel local growth. He urged Labour to protect Welsh small businesses from the planned National Insurance hike, warning it could undermine their essential role in the Welsh economy.
With suggestions of a significant increase in fuel duty, Mr Lake also called on the UK Government to ensure that people in rural areas without public transport are not unfairly penalised.
Ceredigion Preseli MP, Ben Lake, said: “Welsh public services are face serious budget shortfalls that urgently need to be addressed. Furthermore, the ongoing HS2 saga is depriving Wales of up £4 billion in rail funding – money that could transform our public transport infrastructure. The Labour Party's election campaign centred on a promise of change, and so now in Government they must deliver it.
“The UK’s wealth gap is among the largest in the developed world, so it is crucial the Government creates opportunities for everyone in this Budget. Certain tax increases that have been speculated in recent weeks would disproportionately impact rural areas, with increased fuel duty penalising rural communities deprived of a functioning public transport system, while a rise in Employers' National Insurance could threaten small businesses – the backbone of our economy. Protecting these businesses is crucial, as they fuel local growth and opportunity.
“The Government must also turn its talk of local empowerment into action by empowering communities to shape their own economic futures. It could do so in this Budget by granting Wales greater control over its resources, including the Crown Estate, in addition to ensuring that decisions on the future iterations of the Shared Prosperity Fund are made in Wales.
“In opposition, the Labour Party supported Plaid Cymru’s calls for the £4 billion owed to Wales in rail funds. It cannot renege on this call now that it is in government. This Budget is its chance to prove that ‘change’ was more than just a slogan.”