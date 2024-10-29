“The UK’s wealth gap is among the largest in the developed world, so it is crucial the Government creates opportunities for everyone in this Budget. Certain tax increases that have been speculated in recent weeks would disproportionately impact rural areas, with increased fuel duty penalising rural communities deprived of a functioning public transport system, while a rise in Employers' National Insurance could threaten small businesses – the backbone of our economy. Protecting these businesses is crucial, as they fuel local growth and opportunity.