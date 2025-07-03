Wales’ first minister Eluned Morgan failed to declare an interest as a member of a trade union from which she received £3,500, the Senedd’s standards commissioner found.
Baroness Morgan was found to have breached a rule by failing to declare her membership of Unite the Union during a 2024 statement on the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot.
In a report, Douglas Bain, the Senedd’s standards commissioner, said Senedd members must declare an interest before taking part in any relevant proceedings.
Baroness Morgan denied she had breached the rules with the “passing” comments, arguing requiring members to declare an interest in such circumstances would inhibit debate.
The standards of conduct committee agreed that a breach had been found but recommended no further action.
