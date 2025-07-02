A new action plan aims to maximise Wales' offshore wind potential.
A task and finish group, established earlier this year, brought together the collective effort of sector leads across Wales to identify what needs to be done in partnership with the Crown Estate, industry and social partners to secure lasting economic and social value to Wales.
Announcing the new action plan during, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said she wanted to “drive forward the renewable energy revolution, ensuring that Wales remains at the forefront”.
The plan includes streamlining the planning and consent process, implementing targeted support for Welsh businesses, and addressing sector-specific skills gaps in areas like wind turbine technology and high-voltage electrical engineering
