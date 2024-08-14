The First Minister of Wales has released a statement supporting the safety of people in Wales following violence and racism since the tragic stabbing of children in Southport.
“Wales has no place for discrimination, victimisation, harassment or abuse,” Eluned Morgan said.
“We stand opposed to hate committed against any of our communities, including online. I know the threat of disorder has had a real impact on many people and the events of the last few weeks have highlighted the real and unacceptable experiences of hate and racism people too often face in their daily lives.
“We have taken a proactive approach to engaging with a range of people and communities to understand their experiences and perspectives. I met with senior policing leads to discuss how they are managing the potential for disorder and promoting the safety of people in Wales.
“I also convened a separate meeting with representatives from community groups and voluntary sector organisations in Wales, including faith and belief leaders. This meeting brought together those representatives with the police and Welsh Local Government Association to further support shared learning.
“Policing partners provided reassurances on the proportionate and sensible approaches they are taking to monitor and address the potential for disorder in Wales, and on how they are working with local stakeholders to provide reassurance, protect and safeguard those who may be at risk. I welcome the decisive and supportive approach they are taking.
“I encourage people to continue to follow advice and guidance shared by policing partners through their official channels. Together, we can stand against hate and ensure people in Wales feel safe and secure. I encourage elected representatives in Wales to resist hate and play their part in reassuring communities and tackling disinformation.
“We will continue to work with local authorities, trade unions, employers and partners to ensure our communities are safe and welcoming for everyone in Wales. In particular, our work with partners continues to promote strong, cohesive and anti-racist communities in every part of our country through the delivery of our Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.
“I want Wales to continue to be a warm and welcoming nation and our relationships across our communities need to reflect this. There will never be a place for hate in Wales, or across the UK. No-one should be forced to live in fear and we will continue to work with partners to realise a Wales where everyone is safe from hate.”