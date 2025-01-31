Wales' First Minister has announced she intends to stand for election in the newly-formed Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire constituency next year.
Addressing members of the Mid and South Pembrokeshire Constituency Labour Party in Haverfordwest on Friday evening, the leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister spoke of her close connection to Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, where generations of her family have been based on the St. Davids peninsula and Cardigan.
Eluned Morgan has represented both counties in the Senedd, as part of the wider Mid and West Wales region since 2016.
The Senedd elections in 2026 will take a different form with voters placing a cross next to a party and not a person, with six MSs being elected to represent the Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire region.
In confirming her intention, Ms Morgan has written to Labour Party members across the region and the Welsh Labour Party.
Speaking of her decision, Eluned Morgan underlined her local family ties and strong record of representing the area more than 30 years ago as a member of the European Parliament.
She said: “As we build on the delivery of the past, I am committed to representing the people of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in the years ahead. My family roots go back generations on the St. Davids Peninsula, and there is no part of Wales I would wish to represent more than the constituency I call home.
“In what will be a time of certain change, Wales will need politicians who are serious about the best interests of our people, our communities, and our public services. I will continue to use my experience of representing this unique and special part of Wales to stand up for our rural, coastal communities with a passion and determination that shows politics can make a lasting and positive difference."